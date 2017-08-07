Sara Errani gets two months ban for doping violation

Sara Errani has been given a backdated ban of two months. (Source: AP File) Sara Errani has been given a backdated ban of two months. (Source: AP File)

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani has been suspended for two months for violation of anti-doping code that governs International Tennis Federation (ITF). She was found to have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation under Article 2.1 of the Programme with traces of letrozole, which is an aromatase inhibitor that is included under section S4 (Hormone and Metabolic Modulators) of the 2017 WADA Prohibited List in her urine sample. As a result, she has been suspended for a period of two months, beginning on August 3 and ending on October 2.

Additionally, her results between February 16 (date of sample collection) and June 7 (date of her next test, which was negative) should be disqualified, the Independent Tribunal ruling on the case determined.

The substance anastrozole is used in the treatment of breast cancer but also a masking agent that can hide the presence of the male hormone testosterone.

Errani had competed at the Roland Garros final in 2012 where she lost to Maria Sharapova and reached her highest ever world ranking of five the following year which was a huge rise for a player who had only just entered the top 100. 2012 would constitute as her best year where she reached quarters of Australian Open and semi-finals of US Open as well.

But her prominence is felt most in the doubles department where she has completed a career Grand Slam – winning all four Grand Slams. She won all her titles alongside fellow Italian Roberta Vinci with their titles coming in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

As per reports in Italy, she was due to play in Canada but has returned back home to defend herself following the public announcement by the ITF.

Italian rower Niccolo Mornati, a four-time medallist at the world championships, tested positive in 2016 for the same substance.

