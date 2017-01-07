Sania Mirza wins Brisbane International, loses World No.1 ranking

Sania Mirza was quite sporting of the fact that she had lost her no.1 ranking to her partner. (Source: twitter) Sania Mirza was quite sporting of the fact that she had lost her no.1 ranking to her partner. (Source: twitter)

2017 started on a bitter sweet note for Sania Mirza. While she won the Brisbane International with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, she also lost her no. 1 ranking on the ATP charts to her partner owing to the victory. Sania Mirza has been ranked World No.1 since 2015 but her gap of 330 points with Mattek-Sands meant that this victory helped the American close the gap.

Sania was visibly sporting of the fact that she had lost her World no.1 ranking to her partner. “I feel like I’m handing over the Miss World crown over to her,” she said, “We go a long way back, the last time we played together we won Sydney and this year we have won Brisbane, so maybe we should play more often.”

Sania Mirza had one of he most successful periods while playing with former singles World No.1 Martina Hingis. The pair won a number of Grand Slam titles. The pair announced a surprise split-up in August 2016. Sania then paired up with Czech Barbora Strycova and had another successful year in 2016.

