Ahead of Father’s Day, Sania Mirza thanks dad for following her dreams with her; watch video

Sania Mirza thanks her father for supporting her.

Sania Mirza thanked her father for his support since the beginning of her tennis career and following her dreams as his own. The tennis player wished her father three days ahead of Father’s Day.

Mirza posted the video on her official Twitter account on Thursday, with the caption ‘I can’t thank u enough, but I’ll try. Thanks Dad!You made me #ReadyForTomorrow.’

“My father is someone who has supported me always, no matter what. I can think of countless incidents where I can tell you that he has believed my dreams and followed my dreams with me,” said the 30-year-old.

Mirza, who recently played at the French Open, said that her parents used to drive her to various tennis tournaments taking place in different cities as that was the financially viable option. She said, “One of those incidents when I was a young child and we used to travel all over the country to try and play tennis tournaments and achieve the goals that we had set for ourseleves. My father, mother, all of us together used to drive because that was financially the most viable thing to do from one city to the other.”

She narrated an incident when her father drove for nearly 36 hours so she could represent the country in U-16 cateogry. “Once, we had driven for 36 hours to go and try and play a tournament just so I could play a tournament for India in Under-16,” she said.

“That has made me a much stronger person today. The belief that he has shown in me and followed my dreams with me makes him the most special father.”

“I really wanna thank him from the bottom of my heart for being who he is to me and helping me be the person I am,” she added.

