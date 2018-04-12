Kathua gangrape: Sania Mirza slams Twitter user for questioning her nationality

Sania Mirza gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user after he questioned her nationality. (Source: AP) Sania Mirza gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user after he questioned her nationality. (Source: AP)

Sania Mirza slammed a Twitter user on Thursday for his questioning her nationality after she expressed anguish over the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Calling him a ‘low life’ Mirza said that he should look beyond religion and country to stand for humanity.

Raising her voice against the gruesome gangrape and murder, Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, tweeted: “Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today. If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender, caste, colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach.”

“Justice needs to be done … for the sake of keeping our faith in the judiciary and the system alive .. I really hope and pray justice is done .. and soon.. #UnnaoHorror #UnnaoRapeCase”

After the tennis player’s tweet, a Twitter user, who describes himself as a nationalist and a social media coordinator for Indian political party BJP, replied, “With all respect madam which country are you talking about. Last time I checked you had married into Pakistan. You are no longer an Indian. And if u must tweet then also tweet for the innocents killed by Pakistan terror outfits..”

Sania gave a befitting reply to the user and said, “First of all nobody marries ‘into’ anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to.. I play for India,I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity!”

If that was not enough, another Twitter user said, “It’s good that you tweeted but I couldn’t recollect your tweet for Nirbhaya rape or other rapes done on Hindu girls?” Sania immediately shot back and said, “Are you serious man?? Like what’s wrong with you? How can you even bring religion in this ?? EVERY HORRID Crime needs to stop regardless of the religion of the victim or culprit!!”

The eight-year-old girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim Bakherwal community, was abducted, held captive for days under the influence of sedatives at a temple, and gangraped multiple times before being killed. The incident has split Jammu and Kashmir along communal lines. Eight people have been charged in the case: Sanji Ram, his nephew, his son Vishal Jangotra, a friend of the nephew, a police sub-inspector, a head constable and two special police officers.

