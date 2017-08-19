Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna exit Cincinnati Open

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig conceded their serve twice in the supertiebreak. (Source: Express Photo) Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig conceded their serve twice in the supertiebreak. (Source: Express Photo)

Both remaining Indian players in the Cincinnati main draw exited on Friday after playing some enthralling tennis ahead of the US Open. Sania Mirza and her partner Shuai Peng lost to Hsieh Su-Wei and Moncia Niculescu 4-6, 6-7 in the women’s doubles semis while Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig lost to 1-6, 7-6, 7-10 to second seeded Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the quarter-final. The women’s contest lasted an hour and 33 minutes while Bopanna/Dodig pushed Kubot/Melo for nearly the same time (one hour and 36 minutes).

In the men’s doubles match, Bopanna and Dodig were broken twice in a row as Kubot/Melo won five games in a row to win the opening set. The Polish-Brazilian pairing earned and converted the sole set point that came their way. The second set didn’t see any break of serve with just two break points for Bopanna/Dodig. In the tiebreak, the Indo-Croatian pairing squandered two set point chances but eventually got the job done. In the decisive set – the supertiebreak, Bopanna and Dodig handed a minibreak to Kubot/Melo but drew right back to make it level at 4-4. But Bopanna/Dodig lose their serve once again on the next attempt and things remained that way for Melo/Kubot to win.

They will next take on Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the semifinal. The other semifinal sees Ryan Harrison/Michael Venus take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut.

Earlier in the week, in the men’s singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan had lost in the second round (to Jared Donaldson) while Leander Paes and his German partner Alexander Zverev had exited in the first round of men’s doubles.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd