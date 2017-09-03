Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna advance at US Open

Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng will next face Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo. (Source: PTI File) Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng will next face Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo. (Source: PTI File)

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna moved forward at the US Open with both Indians reduced to one event having already exited in the mixed doubles and men’s doubles events respectively.

Fourth seeds Mirza and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng took two hours and 13 minutes to beat Slovakian pairing of Jana Cepelova and Magdalena Rybarikova 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 to move into the third round of women’s doubles while playing on Court 7. The duo will now take on Romanian-Spanish combination of Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo for a place in the quarterfinals. The Hyderabadi player is already out of the mixed doubles event with her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig losing in the first round to Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin by 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

Meanwhile, French Open champions Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada beat British-Finnish pairing of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 in their opening round. The match lasted an hour and 17 minutes while being played on Court 11 of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The win would come as a revenge for Bopanna and Dabrowski having lost to Watson and Kontinen at Wimbledon.

They will next face American-Spanish pairing of Nicholas Monroe and María Jose Martínez Sánchez in the second round.

