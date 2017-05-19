Sania Mirza promotes One Plus 3T, using her iPhone; gets trolled on Twitter

Sania Mirza was trolled after she made a tweet from her I Phone about One plus 3T phone. Sania Mirza was trolled after she made a tweet from her I Phone about One plus 3T phone.

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza posted a promotional tweet on Wednesday about the smartphone One Plus 3T.

But this promotional tweet went wrong when she didn’t realise that she was making the tweet from her I-Phone. Twitteratti was quick to spot this and they didn’t really take much time to troll the tennis player.

Well Sania found one supporter in TV presenter Mayanti Langer who tweeted, “Those people who trolling @MirzaSania are the same people who will even sell underwear for money. Give some respect to Tennis Star of India.”

Those people who trolling @MirzaSania are the same people who will even sell underwear for money. Give some respect to Tennis Star of India. — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) 18 May 2017

Sania Mirza will be contesting in the women’s doubles semi-final of the Italian Open with partner Yaroslava Shvedova and they would be up against Chan Yung-jan who is paired with Sania’s previous partner Martina Hingis.

Mirza and partner Shvedova defeated Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani 6-4 6-1 in the quarter finals of the tournament. While Martina Hingis and her doubles partner Chan defeated Katarina Srebotnik and Abigail Spears 6-2 6-4 in theeir respective quarter-final match.

