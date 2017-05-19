Sania Mirza promotes One Plus 3T, using her iPhone; gets trolled on Twitter

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza posted a promotional tweet on Wednesday about the smartphone One Plus 3T.
But this promotional tweet went wrong when she didn’t realise that she was making the tweet from her I-Phone. Twitteratti was quick to spot this and they didn’t really take much time to troll the tennis player.
Well, @MirzaSania needs to up her #PaidTweet game! pic.twitter.com/ZMUCGLSowc
— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) 17 May 2017
Well Sania found one supporter in TV presenter Mayanti Langer who tweeted, “Those people who trolling @MirzaSania are the same people who will even sell underwear for money. Give some respect to Tennis Star of India.”
Those people who trolling @MirzaSania are the same people who will even sell underwear for money. Give some respect to Tennis Star of India.
— Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) 18 May 2017
Sania Mirza will be contesting in the women’s doubles semi-final of the Italian Open with partner Yaroslava Shvedova and they would be up against Chan Yung-jan who is paired with Sania’s previous partner Martina Hingis.
Mirza and partner Shvedova defeated Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani 6-4 6-1 in the quarter finals of the tournament. While Martina Hingis and her doubles partner Chan defeated Katarina Srebotnik and Abigail Spears 6-2 6-4 in theeir respective quarter-final match.
