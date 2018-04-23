Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik set to welcome first child after tennis star tweets about pregnancy

Sania Mirza announced her pregnancy on Twitter. Sania Mirza announced her pregnancy on Twitter.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have announced that they will be turning proud parents soon. The star tennis player from India made the announcement on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She used a very unique way to announce the good news to her fans and followers. In her announcement, Sania used an illustration of closets while making it different for a boy and a girl. She captioned the photo “#BabyMirzaMalik”

In a recent interview, Sania had said that she will keep their child’s name as “Mirza Malik” as the surname and just Malik. Now that she has shared the news with a similar hashtag, that will be named that.

31-year-old Sania married Pakistan cricketer Malik back in 2010 in Hyderabad and according to Pakistan tradition. This is their first child, eight years after the marriage. In 2009, Sania got engaged to childhood friend Sohrab Mirza but the wedding was later called off.

Sania was awarded the Arjuna Award back in 2004 and the Padma Shri two years later in 2006. She is now a Padma Bhusan in the year 2016 and in the same year she received the highest sports award of the country, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. In 2014, she was also named the brand ambassador of her state Telangana.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd