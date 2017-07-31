Citi Open: Sania Mirza pays the White House a visit

Sania Mirza at the White House. (Source: Instagram) Sania Mirza at the White House. (Source: Instagram)

Sania Mirza knows how to grab opportunities. Currently in Washington DC for the Citi Open, the tennis star knows the right way to utilise her time and the opportunity of being in the United States capital as she paid the White House a visit.

Partnering with Romania’s Monica Niculescu, with whom she won in New Haven last August, for the upcoming hardcourt season, Mirza has been enjoying her vacation after her campaign at the Wimbledon 2017 came to an end.

On Monday, the 30 year old uploaded a picture on Instagram in front of the White House with the caption, “I mean you can’t go to Washington and NOT pay The White House a visit right. #touristykindofmorning”

Before the US, Mirza had uploaded party pictures from London, where she and her husband Shoaib Malik spent time with former and current cricketers Ashish Nehra, Azhar Mahmood and Zaheer Khan after she lost in the third round of Wimbledon. She reached the pre-quarterfinals of women’s doubles event while partnering Kirsten Flipkens. They lost 2-6, 4-6 to Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan.

Mirza has won just one title this year and that came in the first tournament of the year in Brisbane back in January.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd