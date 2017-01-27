Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig through to Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig made their way in the mixed doubles final. (Source: AP) Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig made their way in the mixed doubles final. (Source: AP)

Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig made their way to the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open by getting the better of the Aussie pairing Samantha Stosur-Sam Groth. In a contest that lasted an hour and 18 minutes, Mirza-Dodig emerged triumphant by 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

Stosur and Groth had earlier beaten the much fancied but wildcard pairing of Leander Paes and Martina Hingis in the previous round.

Mirza and Dodig’s rivals in the final will be decided later today when Elina Svitolina/Chris Guccione take on Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal on Margaret Court Arena.

India’s other mixed doubles pairing in Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski had lost in the quarterfinals to Mirza-Dodig.

In the semifinal, all four players struggled with their serves with as many as seven breaks of serves – five of them coming in the opening set with the men struggling to serve it out.

Before the start of the second set, Groth received treatment on his neck and was forced into taking a medical timeout with the physio tending to him for an extended period.

In the deciding match tiebreak, Dodig served out with an ace and a strong serve to give the Indo-Croatian pairing an 8-3 lead. Mirza would then go on to close the match on the second set point opportunity with Dodig playing well at the net to hit the volley into Stosur’s body.

