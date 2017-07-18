Sania Mirza goes out and about in London with husband Shoaib Malik; chills with Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, see pics

Shoaib Malik posted the image alongside wife Sania Mirza on Instagram. Shoaib Malik posted the image alongside wife Sania Mirza on Instagram.

Sania Mirza and her Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik made a good time of each others’ company in London. Her journey at the All England Club didn’t go into the latter stages of the events she participated in.They spent time together and then with friends including former and current cricketers Ashish Nehra, Azhar Mahmood and Zaheer Khan.

In a picture posted on Instagram, the duo who got married in 2010, Shoaib posed in a black Tshirt while Sania sports a pink top. Mirza was in London for the third Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon. There she reached the pre-quarterfinals of women’s doubles event while partnering Kirsten Flipkens. They lost 2-6, 4-6 to Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan. And in the mixed doubles event, she lost at the same juncture teaming up with Ivan Dodig. They crashed out in straight sets 6-7, 4-6 to eventual runners up Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen. In the first set, Mirza and Dodig serve for it at 5-4 but were unable to close things out and didn’t make a good start in the second to be broken early to lose the contest comfortably.

Shoaib is still reeling from the joys of lifting the ICC Champions Trophy title for the first time a month back when they beat India in the final at The Oval. In the final, Pakistan spanked India to win by 180 runs and pick up their first ever ODI final win against the arch-rivals.

In the latest rankings released on Monday, Sania continues to lead the charts as far as Indian doubles players is concerned. She is seventh in the doubles rankings.

