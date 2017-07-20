Sania Mirza continues vacation in London, posts pic with Shilpa Shetty

Sania Mirza spends time with Shilpa Shetty in London. (Source: Instagram) Sania Mirza spends time with Shilpa Shetty in London. (Source: Instagram)

India tennis player Sania Mirza has been spending time in London and the Hyderabadi girl has been regularly posting pictures of her time at the city. Recently, Mirza took to social media and uploaded a picture on her Instagram account with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The picture was captioned, “London nights ❤️ @theshilpashetty.” While the Bollywood celebrities have recently wrapped up IIFA Awards, Sania has been spending time in London for quite a while. Earlier, she and her husband Shoaib Malik spent time with former and current cricketers Ashish Nehra, Azhar Mahmood and Zaheer Khan in London.

Sania was in London for Wimbledon 2017. The Indian tennis player reached the pre-quarterfinals of women’s doubles event while partnering Kirsten Flipkens. They lost 2-6, 4-6 to Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan. And in the mixed doubles event, she lost at the same juncture teaming up with Ivan Dodig. They crashed out in straight sets 6-7, 4-6 to eventual runners up Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen. In the latest rankings released, Sania continues to lead the charts as far as Indian doubles players are concerned. She is seventh in the doubles rankings.

While Sania wasn’t able to pull off great results in Wimbledon, husband Shoaib Malik and his Pakistan side emerged champions in 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy after the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side hammered India by 180 runs in the final match. This was the first ever Champions Trophy win for Pakistan in the history.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd