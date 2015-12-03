Sania Mirza clarifies, says request for private jet due to tight schedule

Sania Mirza is busy playing in the second edition of the IPTL at the moment. (Source: File) Sania Mirza is busy playing in the second edition of the IPTL at the moment. (Source: File)

Reacting to The Indian Express report, Sania Mirza’s agency has issued a detailed statement about the “unacceptable” demands made to attend the annual sports awards hosted by the Madhya Pradesh government. The demand list, according to the sports department, included a chartered flight and an expensive make-up kit. The agency has clarified that the demand for a private jet was made because of Sania’s tight schedule, and long commercial flights Bhopal.

Full statement by the agency managing Sania Mirza

“As the official Agency, KWAN, managing Miss Sania Mirza’s account, this is in response to the recent comments made in the media which have been attributed to certain officials from Madhya Pradesh. We wish to clarify our position.

We had been directly dealing with the concerned persons in order to facilitate Miss Mirza’s visit for the event in which she was very keen to participate. It was to take place in Bhopal on 28th November, 2015 and we were well acquainted with the negotiations that were under way.

There was never any demand of Rs 5 lakhs on this occasion made by the Agency, as suggested by media reports. As Miss Mirza already committed to participate in an event in Goa on 29th November, and since the commercial flights were taking her 7 hours (including the stop-overs) to fly from Bhopal to Goa, it was practically impossible to her to be physically present for both these events unless she was accorded the facility of a private jet for flying from Bhopal to Goa. Hence, the request for a private jet had to be made for just the outgoing flight from Bhopal to ensure that Miss Mirza could honour her commitment in Goa – a commitment that had been made more than a month ago.

The practical impossibility of getting a popular celebrity to be present in two different corners of the country within a short span of time sometimes has to be tackled in this unusual manner and we are disappointed at the distasteful, damaging comments being floated against Miss Mirza by certain sections. It is particularly distressing for the Agency as well as our client since we were given the impression by the negotiating official from Madhya Pradesh that as it was practically impossible for Miss Mirza to attend the event on 28th, another date would be mutually decided upon for the same event when our client had more time available.”

Indranil Blah, CAA KWAN.

