Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova enter Miami Open final

The Indo-Czech pair of Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova on Saturday defeated the Swiss-China pair of Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan to enter the finals of the women’s doubles at the Miami Open.

The third seeded pair defeated fifth seeded duo of Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan 6-7, 6-1, 10-4 in a hard-fought last four contest.

Sania and Barbora will now face unseeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan in the final, who defeated fourth seeds Peng Shuai and Andrea Hlavackova in their semifinal match 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.

