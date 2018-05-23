Mommy to be Sania Mirza back home in Hyderabad after Dubai trip

Sania Mirza’s due date is October. Sania Mirza’s due date is October.

Sania Mirza has arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai, possibly ahead of her due date. The Tennis star and husband and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik had announced on their social media handles that they were expecting a child in April, 2018.

Mirza’s father had shared the details of the pregnancy then. “Yes, it’s true,” Imran is quoted as saying by PTI while adding that the baby is due in October. Both Sania and Shoaib Malik had made the announcement in a quirky manner on their respective social media accounts. Sania had said that she will keep their child’s name as “Mirza Malik” as the surname.

“Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza-Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter,” she had said.

Sania’s last competitive outing was in the China Open in October 2017. She had teamed up with China’s Peng Shuai in the women’s doubles pool and was knocked out in the semi-finals by Latisha Chan and Martina Hingis. She reached a peak singles ranking of 27 in 2007, thus making her the highest-ranked female player from India.

