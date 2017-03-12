Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova progress to quarterfinals of Indian Wells

Sania Mirza along with her Czech partner won five out of the nine break points that came their way. (Source: Express) Sania Mirza along with her Czech partner won five out of the nine break points that came their way. (Source: Express)

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova stormed into the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2017 tennis tournament with a straight-set win over their opponents in the women’s doubles here.

The Indo-Czech pair beat Sara Errani of Italy and Alicja Rosolska of Poland 6-2, 6-3 in a 64-minute second round contest last night.

Sania and her partner were stronger with their serve, hitting three aces, while Errani and Rosolska committed three double faults.

The Indo-Czech pair also won five out of the nine break points that came their way.

Meanwhile in the men’s doubles, Leander Paes and his Argentine partner Juan Martin del Potro lost to American Sam Querrey and Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 3-6, 4-6 in the first round