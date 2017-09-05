Only in Express
  • Sam Querrey working to end title drought for American men at US Open

Sam Querrey working to end title drought for American men at US Open

The last American man to win a grand-slam title was Andy Roddick, who captured the US Open championship in 2003. Sam Querrey will first have to get past his friend and occasional doubles partner Kevin Anderson.

By: Reuters | New York | Published:September 5, 2017 10:46 pm
us open, sam querrey, sam querrey us open, us open 2017, tennis news, sports news, indian express Tennis – US Open – New York, U.S. – September 3, 2017 – Sam Querrey of the United States in action against Mischa Zverev of Germany during their fourth round match. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Top News

Californian Sam Querrey will attempt to come a step closer to ending a grand-slam title drought for American men that dates back to 2003 when he takes on big-serving Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The last American man to win a grand-slam title was Andy Roddick, who captured the U.S. Open championship in 2003.

Querrey will first have to get past his friend and occasional doubles partner Anderson.

The pair should be easy for fans to spot when they meet at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the final match of the night. Querrey stands six foot six inches (1.98 metres) while Anderson is six foot eight inches (2.03m), making the meeting the tallest grand slam quarter-final, semi-final or final of the Open Era.

Querrey is 8-6 against Anderson lifetime but the pair have split their two meetings this season.

Prior to that match, American Venus Williams will battle Czech Petra Kvitova in a highly-anticipated quarter-final on Ashe.

Williams, who is 10 years older than Kvitova, boasts seven grand-slam titles and will have the backing of the partisan New York crowd.

Kvitova, who missed part of the season with serious injuries to her left hand that she sustained during a knife attack at her home in December, has won two Wimbledon titles and dispatched world number three Garbine Muguruza in the previous round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62
FT
36
Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors (36-29)
Sep 06, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 63
Sep 06, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 64

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 