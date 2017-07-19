Latest News
Sam Groth beats Austin Krajicek, sets up big-serving duel with John Isner

By: AP | Published:July 19, 2017 3:48 pm
steve johnson, john isner, acapulco, mexican open, mexican open tennis, mexico tennis, novak djokovic, tennis news, sports news John Isner will be up against Sam Groth. (Source: AP)
Sam Groth saved a match point before beating American qualifier Austin Krajicek 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Tuesday and setting up what should be a big-serving duel against top-seeded John Isner, a two-time champion at the Hall of Fame tournament.

Groth had 23 aces and 13 double faults in his tournament opener, while Isner had a bye into the second round.

Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden beat two-time champion Rajeev Ram 6-1, 6-4 to move into a second-round match against sixth-seeded Lukas Lacko, who beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Konstantin Kravchuk and Frank Dancevic each upset a seeded opponent in the first round of the grass court competition. Kravchuk beat No. 5 Victor Estrella Burgos 6-4, 6-4 and Dancevic eliminated No. 7 Tennys Sandgren 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Akira Santillan, a 20-year-old Australian, closed out his first ATP main-draw match win with an ace in a 6-1, 6-2 result against Michael Mmoh.

