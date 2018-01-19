Ruthless Elina Svitolina ends Marta Kostyuk’s dream debut

Elina Svitolina survived rising temperatures to move into the fourth round. (Source: Reuters) Elina Svitolina survived rising temperatures to move into the fourth round. (Source: Reuters)

Ruthless fourth seed Elina Svitolina gave 15-year-old compatriot Marta Kostyuk a 59-minute lesson in grand slam tennis to reach the fourth round of the Australia Open with a 6-2 6-2 victory in searing heat on Friday.

Qualifier Kostyuk became the youngest player to reach the third round of a grand slam in over 20 years on Wednesday but her dream run was brought to a shuddering halt by her fellow Ukrainian on Rod Laver Arena.

The teenager made an excellent start by breaking Svitolina in the first game of the match but from then on it was pretty much all one-way traffic as the in-form world number four set up a meeting with Czech qualifier Denisa Allertova.

Svitolina, showing no desire to spend a minute longer in the heat than necessary and no sign of the injury issues she reported after her second round match, progressed when Kostyuk served up her ninth double fault of the contest.

