Romeo Beckham has tennis talent, says Grigor Dimitrov

David Beckham’s son Romeo is a talented tennis player with “a lot of potential” according to world number 11 Grigor Dimitrov, who gave the 14-year-old lessons prior to the start of Wimbledon.

Beckham Junior, who last year had a lesson from defending Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, shared a video of his session with Bulgarian Dimitrov on Instagram on Saturday.

“Romeo, he’s a very talented kid. I think he hasn’t played tennis for that long, but he sure showed I think a lot of potential,” said Dimitrov, who beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman in straight sets in his Wimbledon opener on Tuesday.

Dimitrov’s friendship with the Beckham family, including fashion designer and former pop star Victoria Beckham, is his latest involvement in the celebrity world.

The Bulgarian has been dating American singer Nicole Scherzinger and previously was in a high-profile relationship with Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova.

Dimitrov said Romeo Beckham had shown interest in his career before the lesson.

“I just wanted to do something nice for him. He came to quite a few of my matches. I’m glad to spend also some time with Victoria and get to know the family from close,” he said.

