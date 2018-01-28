Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos go down in Australian Open mixed doubles final

Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos lost the Australian Open mixed doubles final. (Source: AusOpen Twitter) Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos lost the Australian Open mixed doubles final. (Source: AusOpen Twitter)

Ace Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna failed to clinch his second Grand Slam title when he went down 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 in the mixed doubles category with partner Timea Babos in Australian Open final on Sunday.

Bopanna had won his maiden Grand Slam crown at the 2017 French Open but was not so lucky on Sunday. It took Bopanna and Babos only 26 minutes to wrap up the first set against the Candaian-Croatia pair of Gabriela Dabrwoski-Mate Pavic at the Rod Laver Arena after the Indo-Hungarian tennis pair got their first break as they led 3-1.

Dabrwoski-Pavik fought back in the second set to push the match into the deciding set. Bopanna-Babos had match point in super tiebreak but the eighth-seeded emerged as the winners in Melbourne after taking an early lead in the super tie-break. The duel lasted 1 hour 10 minutes.

Put your hands up for a Grand Slam!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/7hgsfmeAsL — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 28 January 2018

The fifth seeds Bopanna-Babos had earlier defeated Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner and Spain’s Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 7-5 5-7 10-6 to reach the final.

Bopanna, who also played men’s doubles in the tournament with Édouard Roger-Vasselin, failed to reach the quarterfinals in that category. Babos, however, will not be going empty handed as she claimed the women’s doubles championship with Kristina Mladenovic.

