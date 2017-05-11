Latest News

Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas knocked out from Madrid Open

Unfortunately for the duo, this was their second consecutive first-round exit on the ATP World Tour.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 11, 2017 2:28 pm
Rohan Bopanna, Rohan Bopanna news, Rohan Bopanna matches, Pablo Cuevas, Pablo Cuevas matches, sports news, sports, tennis news, Tennis, Indian Express With this defeat, India’s challenge has ended at the tournament. (Source: Express Photo)

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas were knocked out of the Madrid Open. Unfortunately for the duo, this was their second consecutive first-round exit on the ATP World Tour.

Bopanna and Cuevas lost their opening match of the elite clay court event 3-6 2-6 to Fabrice Martin and Daniel Nestor. In the 54-minute match, Bopanna and Cuevas lost their serve four times and managed to break their rivals only once.

With this defeat, India’s challenge has ended at the tournament.

It may be recalled here that they had also made a first round exit at the Barcelona Open. Back then they had lost to Henri Kontinen and John Peers. In the current season, Bopanna has won only two tournaments, Chennai Open and Monte Carlo Masters. He ended runner-up at Dubai championships.

