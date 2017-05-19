Latest News

Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas in quarters of Rome Masters

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas rallied to beat Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 4-6 7-6 (7) 10-8.

By: PTI | Rome | Published:May 19, 2017 2:14 pm
Rohan Bopanna, Rohan Bopanna news, Rohan Bopanna matches, Pablo Cuevas, Pablo Cuevas matches, sports news, sports, tennis news, Tennis, Indian Express In the one-hour-39 minute match, Bopanna and Cuevas got three break chances but could convert none and lost their serve once in the opening set. (Source: Express Photo)

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas came from behind to knock out seventh seeds Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, sealing a quarterfinals berth at the ATP Rome Masters in Rome.

Bopanna and Cuevas rallied to beat the Spaniards 4-6 7-6 (7) 10-8 in a gruelling second round match of the Euro 4,507,375 clay court tournament.

In the one-hour-39 minute match, Bopanna and Cuevas got three break chances but could convert none and lost their serve once in the opening set.

They next face fourth seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event being run simultaneously, India’s Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova, seeded third, will face Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals.

