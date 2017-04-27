Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas bite dust in Barcelona

The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair lost 6-7 (3) 6-7 (2 (Source: Express Photo) The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair lost 6-7 (3) 6-7 (2 (Source: Express Photo)

After the high of Monte Carlo Masters title triumph, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas suffered a first round exit at the ATP Barcelona Open.

The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair lost 6-7 (3) 6-7 (2) to the top seeded combination of Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

En route to their title win in Monaco last week, Bopanna and Cuevas had defeated the world number one and two players in doubles Kontinen and Peers in the quarterfinals.

The Finnish-Australian pair thus avenged its defeat in Monaco.

Bopanna is now ranked 18 in the world while Cuevas is ranked 24 in the doubles and 26 in the singles

