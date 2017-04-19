Latest News
  • Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas advance to second round in Monte-Carlo Masters

Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas advance to second round in Monte-Carlo Masters

Unseeded pair Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas fought past the rivals 6-3, 6-7(7), 10-2 in an hour and 27 minutes.

By: PTI | Monaco | Published:April 19, 2017 9:14 pm
rohan bopanna, rohan bopanna monte-carlo, rohan bopanna pablo cuevas, rohan bopanna tennis, tennis news, sports news, indian express Rohan Bopanna has made two finals this season at Chennai Open and the Dubai Champions hips. (Source: File)

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas recorded their first win together at the Masters level when they downed Marcin Matkowski and Alexander Peya in the opening round of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters in Monaco.

The unseeded Ind-Uruguay pair fought past the rivals 6-3, 6-7(7), 10-2 in an hour and 27 minutes.

They had played in two Masters series event – Indian Wells and Miami – and lost in the first rounds in both.

Bopanna and Cuevas next face fifth seeds Raven Klaasen from South African and American Rajeev Ram who got a bye in the first round.

Bopanna has made two finals this season – winning the season-opener Chennai Open with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and ending runner-up with Matkowski at Dubai Championships.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai