Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas advance to second round in Monte-Carlo Masters

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas recorded their first win together at the Masters level when they downed Marcin Matkowski and Alexander Peya in the opening round of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters in Monaco.

The unseeded Ind-Uruguay pair fought past the rivals 6-3, 6-7(7), 10-2 in an hour and 27 minutes.

They had played in two Masters series event – Indian Wells and Miami – and lost in the first rounds in both.

Bopanna and Cuevas next face fifth seeds Raven Klaasen from South African and American Rajeev Ram who got a bye in the first round.

Bopanna has made two finals this season – winning the season-opener Chennai Open with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and ending runner-up with Matkowski at Dubai Championships.

