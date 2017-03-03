Rohan Bopanna- Marcin Matkowski reach final in Dubai

Rohan Bopanna is playing with his fourth different partner of the season. (Source: File) Rohan Bopanna is playing with his fourth different partner of the season. (Source: File)

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski reached the men’s doubles finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after beating Leander Paes and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in three sets on Friday.

The unseeded Indo-Polish pair knocked out the Indo-Spanish combination 6-3 3-6 10-6 in the semi-finals of the USD 2,617,160 hard court tournament.

This is the second best performance of the season for Bopanna, who is playing with his fourth different partner of the season. He had won the season-opening Chennai Open with compatriot Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.

In the final, Bopanna and Matkowski will clash with the winner of the second semifinal between topseeded duo of Henri Kontinen and John Peers, and fourth seeds Rojer Jean-Julien and Tecau Horia.

There is no Indian competing in the singles. Prajnesh Gunneswaran had lost in the first round of the Qualifying event, suffering a 2-6 2-6 defeat against Romania’s 124th ranked Marius Copil.