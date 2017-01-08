Rohan Bopanna–Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan went extra mile in Chennai Open win: Purav Raja

First time in the history of Aircel Chennai Open four Indians clashed against each other. First time in the history of Aircel Chennai Open four Indians clashed against each other.

Throughout the week, Divij Sharan and Purav Raja were the team to beat at the Chennai Open. The left hand-right hand combination were serving well and even more importantly, playing exceptionally at the net. At one stage, they would lose just three points on their serve in the entire set. But their dominant showing came undone on Sunday with Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan the team that unsettled their reign.

“They are not someone who give easy points. We were able to communicate better during changeovers to counter their I-formation. Rohan kept going for his big returns. It’s a great start for me to the season,” said Jeevan in reference to his very first title.

Raja admitted that despite being able to cover a large portion of the court, Bopanna’s big returns on the serve were too much for them to counter. “The formation that we play allows to hit the lines and he (Bopanna) hit those line today. He deserves the credit. With our formation we cover majority of the court, 70-80 per cent. They went for that 20 percent and succeeded,” is how Raja would sum up the difference between the two sides in their 3-6, 4-6 loss.

“When you are serving at 180 kmph and the returns are coming at 200 kmph, it is tough (to return). If Rohan can keep playing at this level, he can be the most dangerous player,” Raja would go on to add.

With Bopanna and Jeevan’s win, they’ve become the first Indian side in five years to lift the doubles title (Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes were the last to do so in 2011). “It’s a big step forward for Indian tennis. Who knows if it inspires a kid to pick up racquet. It’s huge win for Indian tennis,” said Bopanna in reflection of an all-India final at the country’s only ATP event.

Bopanna, with 14 titles before this under his belt, was the senior most player on the court. Further, he was partnering someone who had never made an ATP final before and the nerves were likely to play a part but the Coorgi made sure those fears were alleviated. “My job was to keep him (Jeevan) relaxed. Even Purav and Divij felt the pressure. We played better as a team. There were chances for both the teams and we took more,” said Bopanna.

Moving forward into the season, Bopanna partners Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas while Jeevan joins forces with Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat for the three weeks post the Australian Open while hoping for a berth at the first Grand Slam by teaming up with Israel’s Dudi Sela.