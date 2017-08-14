Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig lose men’s doubles final at Rogers Cup

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig lost the final at Rogers Cup. Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig lost the final at Rogers Cup.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia suffered a heartbreaking loss in the men’s doubles final at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday. The seventh seed pair of Bopanna and Dodig went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-10 to fifth-seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. This was the first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 final for them as a team.

Dodig, who was playing with Bopanna in the second tournament only, had won the Rogers Cup doubles title last year with Marcelo Melo but failed to repeat the feat this year with the Indian. Playing the Aegon Championships in June together, the Indian and Croatian had made it to the semi-final at the Queens Park.

In Montreal semi-final, Bopanna and Dodig had beaten South African Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram of the USA to reach the final. The pair had won the semi-final 4-6, 7-6(8), 11-9.

Their opponents in the final, the pair of Herbert and Mahut had beaten eighth seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-3 in the second doubles semi-final. This was their second Masters 1000 final of the season.

