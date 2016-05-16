Rohan Bopanna gets closer to top-10, Leander Paes back in top-50

Rohan Bopanna rose his rankings by two in the latest ATP rankings. (Source: PTI) Rohan Bopanna rose his rankings by two in the latest ATP rankings. (Source: PTI)

India’s doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna raised hopes of getting a direct entry into the Rio Olympic Games as he rose by two rungs to be 11th in the latest ATP Ranking charts issued on Monday.

Bopanna and his Romanian partner Florin Mergea had earned 360 points with a semifinal place at Rome Masters.

A top-10 player has the luxury of choosing his partner for the doubles competition at the Games.

Leander Paes, who is gunning for his seventh Olympics and is playing at the Challenger level to earn points, was back in top-50 with a jump of four places.

The next best in the doubles was Purav Raja, who gained two places to be 104 while Saketh Myneni, who lost a few weeks due to a shoulder injury, dropped to 125th after losing nine spots.

In the singles, Yuki suffered a steep loss of 12 places to be 141th and was followed by Myneni, who is 147th after slipping six places.

But Ramkumar Ramanthan was at his career best rank of 199th, breaking into top-200 for the first time.

He had the semifinals at the Samarkand Challenger last week.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza continued to be world number one in women’s doubles ranking after winning the title in Rome.

