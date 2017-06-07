Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski enters French Open mixed doubles final

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Gabriela Dabrowski moved into the finals of the French Open. (Source: File) Rohan Bopanna and his partner Gabriela Dabrowski moved into the finals of the French Open. (Source: File)

India’s Rohan Bopanna reached the mixed doubles final of French Open with partner Gabriela Dabrowski. With this Bopanna remains as the sole Indian player still in title contention at Roland Garros. Bopanna and his partner caused a huge upset by defeating third-seeded Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5 6-3 in the semifinals.

Noticeably, this is only the second time that Bopanna has managed to reach the finals of a Grand Slam. In 2010, he reached the final of US Open men’s doubles with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq-Qureshi. Unfortunately, he lost to the Bryan brothers –Bob and Mike.

Meanwhile, after this win, Bopanna and Dabrowski will now face Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia’s Robert Farah, who knocked out Casey Dellacqua and Rajeev Ram 6-7(5) 6-3 10-5 in other semifinal contest.

It may be recalled here that so far only three Indians have so far managed to lay hands on a Grand Slam trophy. Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza are the three.

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski made their way into the semifinals of the same event with a straight-sets win over the duo of Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig on Monday. This was another upset that the duo of Bopanna and Dabrowski had caused.

