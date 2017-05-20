Sania Mirza follows Rohan Bopanna out of Italian Open

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas fought hard but couldn’t get the better of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. (Source: File) Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas fought hard but couldn’t get the better of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. (Source: File)

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas fought hard but couldn’t get the better of fourth-seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the quarterfinal match of the Rome Masters as they crashed out of event on Saturday. Pierre and Mahut displayed some fine performance on clay before coming out victorious in the third and deciding Super tiebreak. The French pairing won 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 12-10.

Herbert and Mahut will now take on Bob and Mike Bryan while the top half of the draw sees Henri Kontinen and John Peers battle it out against Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event, Sania Mirza made her exit from the women’s doubles event with a defeat in the semifinals. Partnering Yaroslava Shvedova, they lost 6-3, 6-7 to second seeds Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan. They will now take on the Russian pairing of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina who beat Timea Babos and Andre Hlavackova 6-3, 6-7, 10-8.

The last set went down to the wire with Sania and her partner trying their best to clinch the last game but Hingis and Yuan-Jan Chan held their nerves. Chan and Hingis are looking to win their second tournament in as many weeks after clinching Madrid Open on Sunday.

