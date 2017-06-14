Roger Federer’s comeback cut short by 39-year-old Tommy Haas in Stuttgart Open

Roger Federer was making his comeback after sitting out the clay court season. (Source: AP) Roger Federer was making his comeback after sitting out the clay court season. (Source: AP)

Swiss great Roger Federer’s comeback to the ATP tour was cut short abruptly when he was knocked out of the Stuttgart Open by German veteran Tommy Haas. Federer had won the first set 2-6 but lost his way in the second and third set. He eventually lost 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to Haas to make a round of 16 exit from the first tournament of the the Grass Court season.

Federer had opted to sit out the entire clay-court season, even the recently concluded French Open so as to mount an assault on an eighth Wimbledon Crown. But he ended up second best to Haas. The match was the oldest tour match in terms of combined ages of the players since 1982.

Holy Smokes @TommyHaas13 .. what an effort!!! ?????? — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) 14 June 2017

Federer squandered a matchpoint in the second set and let the 39-year-old a way back into the match. Haas is playing his farewell season and will face Mischa Zverev in the quarter final.

Haas later said that he was speechless. “Playing Roger is always special, especially on grass. There are a lot of emotions when you are playing a close friend,” said Haas, “When you come into the second set, save a match point and then come back, that always makes you very happy about a win. I am shocked myself.”

Federer made an incredible start to the season. He beat long-time Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open while on a comeback trail from a long layoff due to injury. He then went on to win the Indian Wells and Miami Open before announcing that he will be giving the French Open a miss.

