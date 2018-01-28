Latest News

Roger Federer’s 20th Grand Slam title sets Twitter on fire

Roger Federer wins the Australian Open title, his 20th Grand Slam, after defeating Marin Cilic 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 in the final.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 28, 2018 6:00 pm
roger federer Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy as he poses after winning the final against Croatia’s Marin Cilic. (Source: Reuters)
Roger Federer added to his illustrious career on Sunday as he won the Australian Open, his 20th Grand Slam title, by defeating Marin Cilic 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 in 3hr 3min in the final on Sunday.

Federer became the third man after Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic to claim six Australian Open titles. He also equalled Rod Laver’s record of claiming four grand slams after turning 30. The 36-year-old defending champion won the opening set in 24 minutes under the Rod Laver Arena roof before Cilic found his range with a barrage of big hitting to drag the showpiece match into a deciding set.

At the age of 36 years, 173 days, Federer also becomes the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era after Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

Here are the best reactions as Federer fought in Melbourne to win his 20th Grand Slam:

