Roger Federer’s 20th Grand Slam title sets Twitter on fire

Roger Federer added to his illustrious career on Sunday as he won the Australian Open, his 20th Grand Slam title, by defeating Marin Cilic 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 in 3hr 3min in the final on Sunday.
Federer became the third man after Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic to claim six Australian Open titles. He also equalled Rod Laver’s record of claiming four grand slams after turning 30. The 36-year-old defending champion won the opening set in 24 minutes under the Rod Laver Arena roof before Cilic found his range with a barrage of big hitting to drag the showpiece match into a deciding set.
At the age of 36 years, 173 days, Federer also becomes the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era after Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.
Here are the best reactions as Federer fought in Melbourne to win his 20th Grand Slam:
Grace, power and agility. No one in the world could play that shot. @rogerfederer #AustralianOpen2018 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/iuCe92TQSK
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 28, 2018
Roger Federer is a legend who can’t be appreciated with adjectives anymore. #Federer #AustralianOpenfinal
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 28 January 2018
Imagine you’ve prepared for the Aussie open final. You’ve done everything. Prepared for every outcome. Then you get on the court, see Roger hit his first forehand warmup and have to play the entire match with an erection
— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) 28 January 2018
Emerson. Djokovic. Federer. 6 x Australian Open crowns apiece. Astonishing then, incredible now.
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 28, 2018
All hail @rogerfederer. The greatest that ever was, is and will be. CHAMPION @AustralianOpen. What a man.
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 28, 2018
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2018
Congrats on your 20th Grand Slam title @rogerfederer!?? You‘re a #Legend!#AusOpen #Federer #RodLaver #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/WpUrObbfox
— Jan-Lennard Struff (@Struffitennis) January 28, 2018
The legend does it again. What a man ! #Federer ! 20th Grand Slam. Age just a number. Simply the greatest. pic.twitter.com/VsOt8arXq8
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 28, 2018
????????????????????
????????????????????@RogerFederer, 2??0??x Grand Slam champion.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l1oskAwzMU
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2018
Stoked @rogerfederer ??#AusOpen @Kia_Motors #KiaTennis pic.twitter.com/wWdSnmRL5m
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2018
????????????????????????????????????????
Congratulations ???? @rogerfederer! #AusOpen Champion! ?????? pic.twitter.com/XGxinqzDbk
— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) January 28, 2018
