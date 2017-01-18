Menu
  • Roger Federer wobbles but roars back to advance in Australian Open

Roger Federer wobbles but roars back to advance in Australian Open

Roger Federer advances to third round of Australian Open after a 7-6 6-2 7-6 win over Noah Rubin of USA.

By: Reuters | Melbourne | Published:January 18, 2017 1:09 pm
roger federer, federer, australian open, aus open, australian open 2017, aus open 2017, tennis news, tennis Roger Federer faces Tomas Berdych in the third round of the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer dug himself out of a late slump to fend off American qualifier Noah Rubin 7-5 6-3 7-6(3) on Wednesday and enjoy a confidence-building win on the way to the third round of the Australian Open.

On the comeback trail after six months out of the game, a clinical Federer cruised through the opening two sets but fell into a hole in the third against the plucky world number 200.

Federer needed to save two set points on serve at 5-2 down and then came roaring back to take Rubin to a tiebreak.

The Swiss master, seeded 17th, raced to three match points at 6-3 and closed it out on the first with a crunching forehand that Rubin could only parry high and wide.

Federer plays 10th seed Tomas Berdych in the next round.

Best of Express

I used to wonder initially how come a good boy like Kedar drifted towards cricket 