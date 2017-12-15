Roger Federer wins BBC Sports Personality Award for fourth time

Roger Federer won his first Wimbledon title since 2012. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer won his first Wimbledon title since 2012. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer extended his tally of acumulating awards in the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year by picking up a record fourth trophy. In the public vote, the 36-year-old Swiss came out ahead of five other nominees in what was a glorious year following time away in 2016 due to injury. Legend of the sport, Federer extended his Grand Slams tally to 19 with titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. In the way, he became the first man to win eight Wimbledon trophies after beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in a one-sided final. Earlier in the year, he had beaten long-time rival Rafael Nadal at Melbourne in an epic five-setter.

The other legends to have won the honour multiple times and stand closest to Federer are boxer Muhammad Ali and athlete Usain Bolt – both winning three BBC awards.

Adored by the London crowd at Wimbledon and at the ATP World Tour Finals, Federer said, “It makes me incredibly proud that the UK public have chosen me as the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year. The support that the UK crowds give me whenever I’m here is amazing, and to be recognised on the shortlist alongside some of the greatest sportspeople of all time is extremely humbling.”

Expert panel had shortlisted Federer alongside Tom Brady (American football), Katie Ledecky (swimming), Tatyana McFadden (Para-athletics), Sally Pearson (athletics) and Michael van Gerwen (darts).

The BBC Overseas Award will be part of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony which takes place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Sunday.

