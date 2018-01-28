Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title: The Swiss great’s achievements in numbers

Roger Federer equalled the record for most titles at the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer equalled the record for most titles at the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer claimed a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title. Federer prevailed over Marin Cilic in a five-set thriller Marin Cilic 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1. This is the second consecutive time that Federer has won the Australian Open, having beaten arch-rival Rafael Nadal last year. Federer’s legacy as arguably the greatest male player to grace the game just got extended with this win. His career in numbers:

Grand slam titles: 20

Australian Open: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

French Open: 2009

Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

US Open: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

Grand Slam Numbers:

Most Australian Open singles titles: 6

Federer became the third man after Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic to claim six Australian Open titles with his win over Croatia’s Cilic on Sunday. He also equalled Rod Laver’s record of claiming four grand slams after turning 30.

Most grand slam titles: Roger Federer – 20, Rafael Nadal (Spain) – 16, Pete Sampras (US) – 14, Roy Emerson – 12 Novak Djokovic – 12, Rod Laver – 11, Bjorn Borg (Sweden), – 11 Bill Tilden (US) – 10.

The Australian Open was a professional era event for the first time in 1969. In 1968 the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open were professional era events for the first time.

Playing Career

Federer is the only man to win five consecutive titles at two different grand slams – Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

First man to win Wimbledon-US Open double four years in a row.

Only man in the professional era to win three consecutive majors twice in his career when he captured the 2007 Australian Open title.

Matched Bjorn Borg’s record of five consecutive Wimbledon titles in 2007.

His run of reaching 10 consecutive grand slam finals is ended by Novak Djokovic in the 2008 Australian Open semi-finals.

His 2009 French Open crown made him the sixth man – after Fred Perry, Don Budge, Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and Andre Agassi – to have won all four grand slam titles during his career. Nadal later became the seventh to achieve the feat and Novak Djokovic joined the list in 2016.

Breaks American Pete Sampras’s record of 14 grand slam titles with his 15th win in the 2009 Wimbledon final to reclaim the world number one spot from Nadal.

His record run of reaching 23 consecutive grand slam semi-finals or better from 2004 Wimbledon onwards is snapped by Robin Soderling in the last eight of the 2010 French Open. His streak is more than double the previous record held by Ivan Lendl and Rod Laver, who both reached 10 consecutive major semis.

Becomes the 23rd man to top the ATP rankings in 2004, and keeps the ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks. By winning his seventh Wimbledon title, he also matches Sampras’s record of spending 286 weeks as world number one. Holds a record run of 24 consecutive final victories, which was snapped when he lost the 2005 Masters Cup final to David Nalbandian. Finished the 2005 season with an 81-4 win-loss record.

In 2006, he reached all four grand slam finals, winning in Australia, Wimbledon and the U.S. among a haul of 12 titles and a 92-5 win-loss record.

In 2007, again reached all four major finals, winning in Melbourne Park, Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows.

Has a professional era record of 65 consecutive wins on grass, which was ended by Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final.

Won an Olympic men’s doubles gold medal with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games. Also won the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2012 London Games.

Comes back from six-month injury lay-off to win the 2017 Australian Open and at 35, becomes the oldest player to win a grand slam title since Australia’s Ken Rosewall won at Melbourne Park in 1972 at the age of 37.

Won an unprecedented eighth singles title at Wimbledon in 2017, pulling one ahead of Britain’s William Renshaw and American Pete Sampras.

Aged 36, won his 20th grand slam at Melbourne Park. Equalled Rod Laver’s record of claiming four grand slams after turning 30. Also became the third man after Roy Emerson and Djokovic to claim a record six Australian Open titles.

