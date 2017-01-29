Menu
Roger Federer wins Australian Open for 18th Grand Slam, leaves twitterati awe-struck

Roger Federer defeated Rafa Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 3-6, 6-3 to win his 18th Grand Slam and fifth Australian Open title,

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 29, 2017 5:54 pm
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share 31 Grand Slam titles between them with Federer winning 17. (Source: AP)

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title by collapsing old great-rival Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena.

The 35-year old Swiss player beat Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday to win his fifth Australian Open title. He won the championship point by forehand winner.

The Sunday’s meeting was their ninth Australian Open final encounter and first since 2011.

Both the veterans, who were back into the action after being out with injuries, seeded ninth and 17th before the start of the tournament. With this triumph Federer becomes the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in more than 40 years.

The Seven-time Wimbledon champion made it into the final by overpowering fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka 7-5,6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals while his counterpart made his way by rolling back against Grigor Dimitrov in a five-set match which lasted 5 hours. The Spaniard defeated Dimitrov by 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 on Friday.

The duo have 31 Grand Slam titles between them with Federer winning 17.

The last time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal met in a major final was at the French Open in 2011, when Nadal won in four sets. Nadal holds a 23-11 edge, including semifinal wins at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2014.

