Roger Federer wins Australian Open for 18th Grand Slam, leaves twitterati awe-struck

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title by collapsing old great-rival Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena.

The 35-year old Swiss player beat Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday to win his fifth Australian Open title. He won the championship point by forehand winner.

The Sunday’s meeting was their ninth Australian Open final encounter and first since 2011.

Both the veterans, who were back into the action after being out with injuries, seeded ninth and 17th before the start of the tournament. With this triumph Federer becomes the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in more than 40 years.

The Seven-time Wimbledon champion made it into the final by overpowering fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka 7-5,6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals while his counterpart made his way by rolling back against Grigor Dimitrov in a five-set match which lasted 5 hours. The Spaniard defeated Dimitrov by 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 on Friday.

The duo have 31 Grand Slam titles between them with Federer winning 17.

The last time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal met in a major final was at the French Open in 2011, when Nadal won in four sets. Nadal holds a 23-11 edge, including semifinal wins at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2014.

Can’t wait for Rogers speech.😃 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2017

Greatest and most elegant..makes tennis look like a walk in the park… #takeabow @rogerfederer #whatachampion 👑🏆🏅🥇 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 29, 2017

Federer does it again, champion athlete 👏🏻🏆#AusOpen — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 29, 2017

Thank you both, don’t you ever quit tennis!! GRANDEEE ROGER 🙌 So inspiring!! — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 29, 2017

Will tell my grandkids that I watched this…one for the keeps. And some suggested that he should quit. #Federer — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 29, 2017

What a match @rogerfederer you are an absolute Legend!! Nadal played incredibly well also but so happy for roger @AustralianOpen #champion — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 29, 2017

@rogerfederer the greatest, the best of all time. What a champion and legend. You have made my 2017 — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 29, 2017