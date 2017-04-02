Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: An epic final at Miami Open

Roger Federer has beaten Rafael Nadal in previous two meetings this year. (Source: AP) Roger Federer has beaten Rafael Nadal in previous two meetings this year. (Source: AP)

Before the Australia Open this year, tennis fans were wishing for a Roger Federer against Rafael Nadal final. One last time. World number one Andy Murray and number two Novak Djokovic lost before reaching the quarter-finals. Federer vs Nadal in a Grand Slam final was a big possibility now as two of the best players on the tour had lost. And it did happen.

At the final, the fans had their wish. Federer and Nadal had played each other in a Slam final after long. But they were in for a surprise. Both met in the third round of the Indian Wells last and now at the Miami Open final.

Both are playing each other for the third time this year and it feels like old times. The previous two meetings between the two this year were won by Federer and he will look to make it a hat-trick of wins whereas Nadal will like to stop the streak.

Here’s how the two fared in their previous two meetings:

Australia Open 2017 Final: Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal

It was this match that everyone had waited for. After long Federer and Nadal were playing each other on the second Sunday of a Slam. First set, Federer made it look easy and pocketed it 6-4. But, the power of Nadal was on displated as he levelled it 1-1 by winning the second set 6-3. Now, Federer rolled back years and in a display of amazing tennis, he won the third set 6-1. Federer was favourite to win the title won. Crowd was cheering for the Swiss. They all love him. But as Nadal would have done any giving day, he won the fourth set and forced a decider. There was no way an aging Federer was going to win against a beast like Nadal in the fifth set. Nadal was ripping through Federer with his forehand and Federer’s backhand were returned with ease. Nadal broke Federer. Federer broke Nadal. Nadal broke Federer. Federer broke Nadal but in the end Federer completed a hold and won the final set 6-3 to win the match and his 18th Grand Slam title

Indian Wells 2017: Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-3

It was a straight set shocker for Nadal as he was beaten 2-6 3-6 in the fourth round by Federer. An aggressive Federer eased past Nadal and later went on to win the title as well. Nadal rarely looked in control of any point as Federer kept growing in confidence. When Nadal was serving to stay in the match, he served it right into the net and handed two match points to Federer who won the game on the first itself.

