Roger Federer vs Rafa Nadal, Live Tennis Score, Miami Open Final Live: Federer leads Nadal 2-1 in the opening set, stays on serve

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have returned from respective injuries in 2016 and have turned back the clock to put up regular wins. The duo have the most wins in the year so far but Nadal hasn’t been able to convert wins into titles while Federer has with the Australian Open and Indian Wells. In both the tournaments, the friendly rivals collided and in both of them, Federer came out top. Now, in the final of Miami Open, Nadal has a chance to collect his first title of the season. Catch live scores and updates from Roger Federer vs Rafa Nadal here.

Roger Federer vs Rafa Nadal Live Score and Updates:

2253 hrs IST: After that long-ish opening game, Federer has it easy on the second service game. Moving in to the net for volley winner, ace out wide and holds with an errant forehand by Rafa that is into the tramlines. Federer 2-1 in the opening set and on serve

2251 hrs IST: Nadal starts with a strong hold. An ace out wide and Rafa holds to make it 1-1 in the first set. Rafa would need to be wary of Federer’s return on the serve. It has grown into a real big weapon this year – as Kyrgios also realised and stated.

2242 hrs IST: Roger Federer won the toss and he’s serving first in this final. Federer with a forehand error and Nadal has a break point in the very first game. And Federer saves it with positive and attacking tennis. Gets a short ball from Nadal and latches on to put it away. But Nadal gets another bite at the cherry and Federer once again takes it away. Backhand down the line and Nadal gets to it but the loopy return is volleyed away for a winner. An ace down the tee at deuce. Nadal tries for a cross court forehand but it hits the top of the tape and Federer holds after saving two break points in just the opening game.

2230 hrs IST: “Winning here [at Miami Open] would be something great, & an important title I haven’t won” – Rafa Nadal. He needs to win. He has been in the final of Miami four times and lost all of them. Question marks over Federer’s fitness and how long he can continue to be on the attack. Needed to save two match points against Tomas Berdych in a three-setter and then the semi-final against Nick Kyrgios went all the way with all three sets going into the tiebreak.

2200 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the final day’s proceedings from the Miami Open with two familiar faces going up against each other. Federer summed up the contest as “We can’t get enough of each other” and he is right. The Swiss and Spaniard played the Australian Open final and then the Indian Wells Round of 16. While the one in Melbourne was an absolute classic with Federer coming out of the brink of defeat to lift his 32nd Grand Slam trophy, at Indian Wells, Nadal went down in a whimper. And you can’t really fault Nadal for it because Federer was just that good. Nadal would hope Miami is a new story and the challenge is stronger.

