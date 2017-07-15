Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic, Wimbledon 2017 final Live Online streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Roger Federer will play Marin Cilic for the title. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer will play Marin Cilic for the title. (Source: Reuters)

As Roger Federer goes after an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon title, to surpass Pete Sampras’ record, in his path stands the tall figure of Marin Cilic from Croatia who is approaching a maiden Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title. Both come into the final with contrast wins; Federer beat Tomas Berdych in straight sets (7-6, 7-6, 6-4) while Cilic was pushed to four sets by Sam Querrey (6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5). The two have a considerable difference of time spent on court and that may play a role when the first ball is hit on Sunday at Centre Court. The experience of the occasion may play a role too with the crowd expected to be firmly behind Federer who has a house in London and with his seven titles, has formed a solid relationship with the faithful at the All England Club.

When is the Wimbledon 2017 final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic?

The men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will be played on Sunday, July 16, 2017. This is the latest finish to the tournament after it started the latest in its history.

What time will the Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic begin?

The final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic begins at 6:30 PM IST (Sunday evening). IndianExpress.com will have a live blog to give you all the updates on the fly.

Which TV channel will do the live broadcast of the men’s singles final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic?

The final will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD.

How do I follow the final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic live?

The Wimbledon 2017 final can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

