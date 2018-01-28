Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Live, Australian Open 2018 Final: Federer takes first set 6-2 against Cilic

Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Live, Australian Open Final: Roger Federer won opening set against Marin Cilic. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Live, Australian Open Final: Roger Federer won opening set against Marin Cilic. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer had met Marin Cilic at the Wimbledon final and gone on to win his 19th Grand Slam title. Fast forward half a year, Federer has a chance to take that extremely impressive tally to 20 and in his path stands the same man. On the grass of the All England Club, Cilic suffered from blisters and came into the all-important match not completely physically fit. This time, he has no such physical issues. In fact, both have no physical troubles coming into the final with Federer yet to drop a set in the tournament. Roger has won the Australian Open title five times with Cilic going for his second Slam overall and first in Melbourne. A win and Federer joins Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf as the only players to have 20 or more major singles titles. Catch live scores and updates from Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic in Australian Open 2018 Final.

Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic, Australian Open Final, Scores and Updates:

1437 hrs IST: Cilic tries to go for a backhand down the line winner but it hits the top of the net. Break point chance for Federer. And it is saved with a HUGE serve. 198kmph serve out wide. It is called wide but Cilic immediately goes for the HawkEye and it has indeed kissed the line on its way. Deuce. Big serve down the tee, Federer’s return is long. Another chance to hold for the Croatian. Once again he goes for a bit too much with the angle. Cooks it too much and the unforced errors count continues to rise. Big serve and winner on the forehand. Federer comes back with backhand winner down the line on the Cilic serve. Early into the return and giving Cilic no time to fetch that. Back to deuce – fifth of the game. Mishit on the forehand from Federer and it goes long. Almost uncharacteristic from the Swiss given how he’s played today. This game goes past the nine minute mark. Federer nets his backhand and Cilic holds to make it 2-1 in the second set.

1434 hrs IST: Federer dropped only two points on serve in the first set. Now to open the second set, Cilic has two break point opportunities and both have been squandered. Or saved if you will. On to 1-1 in the second set.

1425 hrs IST: FIRST SET ROGER FEDERER! The Swiss continues to blitz past Cilic. Once again, he’s not pushed on the serve. Cilic sends the serve wide and Federer takes the opening set 6-2 in just 26 minutes

1421 hrs IST: Cilic is pushing it through. Still fighting and battling to keep this set going. Holds to make it 2-5. Chance for Federer to close it out now.

1417 hrs IST: Cilic led 30-0 in the service game. Federer got it back to 30-30 before Cilic holds with two bold points. One by putting away a volley at the net and then a strong serve down the tee which doesn’t get a reply. Avoids the bagel.

1413 hrs IST: Hello and Good Afternoon! Some technical glitches and I’m a a bit late to get you the updates. I’m not the only one who is off to a slow and sluggish start. So is Cilic who has been broken twice already in the first set. Federer goes 4-0 up and it is not even 15 minutes inside the final.

