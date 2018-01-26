Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung Live Score Australian Open: Federer 6-1 4-1 against Chung

Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung Live Score Australian Open Semi-Final: Roger Federer eyes final. (Reuters Photo) Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung Live Score Australian Open Semi-Final: Roger Federer eyes final. (Reuters Photo)

Roger Federer is on the verge of reaching another Grand Slam final. If he wins against Hyeon Chung of Korea, he will reach his second consecutive Australian Open final. But the 36-year-old has to beat the Korean who has proved to be a giant-killer in the year’s first Grand Slam. He has taken out players like Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic. He has taken this Grand Slam by storm. Not only has he become the first Korean to reach the semi-final, he has a chance to pull off a win against Federer — which will be remembered for long if that happens. It won’t be surprise if Federer reaches the final where Marin Cilic will he waiting for him. The Swiss has turned back the years and has been in some stellar form since the last season in which he won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles. He reached the semi-finals of US Open while he did not take part in the French Open. Catch the Live Tennis Score Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung Australia Open Semi-final here.

Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung Live Score Australian Open 2018 Semi-Final: 02:55 pm IST: Federer wasted two game points but then holds the serve with an ace! Brilliant from the Swiss. He takes a 4-1 lead in the second set against Chung. This is looking too easy for him.

02:47 pm IST: Federer continues from the first set itself. A hold for Chung as well but with two holds, Federer has taken a 2-1 lead in the second set as well. He is using his experience against Chung

02:39 pm IST: Federer does it in style! He takes no time in winning the first set 6-1 against a nervy Chung. No sweat broken by the defending champ in Melbourne. All set for the second set now

Numbers telling the story so far… Federer 📊

-6 aces

-1 double fault

-16 winners

-10 unforced errors

-77% returns in play

-3/3 net points Chung 📊

-1 ace

-2 double faults

-4 winners

-13 unforced errors

-50% returns in play

-0/3 net points#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/dJupIjxv9S — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 26 January 2018

02:35 pm IST: Federer has had five set points in the first set but Chung has managed to deuce it every time. Can Federer convert the sixth one?

02:25 hrs IST: A hold from Federer and then he betters it with a break. Chung should have expected this. Federer has raced to a 4-1 lead against Chung in the first set and looks in complete control here

02:20 hrs IST: A hold for Chung! He has done well to get this hold against Federer and he opens account on the board. Federer still leads 2-1 in the first set

02:18 pm IST: It was in the second game but Roger Federer stays calm to take the advantage and then the game. He is leading 2-0 early in this set. Brilliant stuff from Federer.

The age difference between the two men tonight? 14 years, 284 days.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/UVVzTT6DHO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 26 January 2018

02:10 pm IST: Roger Federer breaks Chung in the first serve! Some stunning rallies but Federer makes it look too easy. Brilliant play. He leads 1-0 in the first set.

Federer and Chung all set to begin their semi-final Melbourne. Can he reach the final? This is going to be his test against a young and fresh Chung

This will be another big game for Federer. He cannot take Chung lightly as he is in his best form. A match with Cilic would be a great final.

Roger Federer is chasing history in Melbourne. He is up against Hyeon Chung of Korea for spot in the final of Australian Open. Marin Cilic has already reached the final.

