Roger Federer thrashes Alexander Zverev, clinches ninth Halle Open title

Roger Federer showing his class, did not waste much time in clinching the second set and easily cruised to the winning mark. (Source: AP) Roger Federer showing his class, did not waste much time in clinching the second set and easily cruised to the winning mark. (Source: AP)

Ranked World number five, Roger Federer, defeated last year’s finalist Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 to record a straight set win, adding another glory to his list, with a ninth Halle Open title on Sunday.

Federer did not participate in the French Open after winning back to back titles, starting from the Australian Open, Indian Wells and then Miami. He seems to be mentally and physically fit for the upcoming Wimbledon and looks in sublime touch after his performances in the Halle Open, winning all the matches without dropping a single set in the tournament.

Talking about Sunday’s final, Zverev started aggressively in the opening set after breaking in the first game but the 18-time-Grand Slam champion made a quick comeback, earning a second break point and from there, went on to win the first set 6-1 in just 24 minutes.

The 35-year-old defeated the Swiss master in the semi-final of Halle Open in 2016. Zverev gave away the opportunity to break at the starting of the second set and could not capitalise in early games.

Federer showing his class, did not waste much time in clinching the second set 6-3 and easily cruised to the winning mark. A drop shot put Federer 5-2 ahead and he won two games later on his first match point with a nice cross-court volley.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd