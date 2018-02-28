Roger Federer thanks Rafael Nadal after winning Laureus Awards, watch video

Roger Federer was awarded the Sportsman of the Year Award. (File) Roger Federer was awarded the Sportsman of the Year Award. (File)

Tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday was recognised with twin honours at the 18th edition of the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards. The 36-year old was honoured with the Sportsman of the Year and Comeback of the Year title as he went on to become the most decorated winner in the history of Laureus World Sports Awards, taking his total tally to 6. The Swiss star, after receiving the award expressed gratitude to his Spanish rival Rafael Nadal, whom he defeated at the Australian Open 2017 final to clinch the trophy.

“Thank you to my rival Rafa,” Federer said. “I wanted to give a shoutout to him. He had an unbelievable year himself. We had a great battle and it’s because of a guy like him, I think I’m a better player. He could very well be here tonight standing here with this award because he’s an incredible player, incredible friend and incredible athlete,” he added.

Roger Federer in the edge of tears while talking about Rafael Nadal at #Laureus18 pic.twitter.com/GJncLBcPM0 — James Gray 🥊🏉🏎 (@jamestingray) 27 February 2018

He further went on to thank his coaches who trained him all throughout his career. “Of course my coaches throughout the years have given me the chance. From the junior days through to Severin [Luthi] and Ivan [Ljubicic] sitting here tonight,” he said.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to take this award from the Laureus Academy. You know how much this means to me,” he added.

Federer further went on to describe how he never expected to make such a remarkable comeback in his career. “It was an unforgettable year for me, to come back after a very difficult 2016, and these awards just make it even more memorable. When I won my first Laureus Award back in 2005, if you had said I would have ended up winning six I would not have believed you. It’s been an amazing ride,” he said.

Apart from Federer, another tennis sensation Serena Williams also won it big at the Laureus Awards as she was declared the Sportswomen of the Year. AS Roma’s football legend Francesco Totti was also awarded with the Exceptional Achievement award.

