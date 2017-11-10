Roger Federer steals the show at ATP World Tour Awards, wins Fans’ Favourite award 15th year in a row

Roger Federer stole the show at the ATP World Tour Awards. (Source: AP) Roger Federer stole the show at the ATP World Tour Awards. (Source: AP)

Tennis great, Roger Federer stole the show at the ATP World Tour Awards as he bagged three prizes including The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. Competing against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and others it was Federer who also took away the Fans’ Favourite award prize for the 15th year in a row. While Federer was selected by fans for the Fans’ Favourite award he was voted by fellow players as the winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. Recognizing his tremendous performance this year he also secured the Comeback Player of the Year award. This is the first time that the 36-year-old has won the Comeback Award.

Prior to this year, critics had raised several doubts over Federer’s career, while some went on to deem it as a slide. However, Federer silenced all his critics after winning his 18 grand slam titles, the most ever for a male tennis player. In the season so far, Federer has lost just 4 matches and won 7 ATP titles which includes 2 Grand Slams and 3 Masters 1000 events.

Roger Federer is voted by fans as http://t.co/4Ucdo6yTTT Fans’ Favourite presented by Moët & Chandon for a 15th straight year 🙌 Swiss star also voted by peers as winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award & Comeback Player of the Year ➡️ http://t.co/TnzzDETusJ pic.twitter.com/gA289n25ap — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 9, 2017

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, the former World number one also addressed queries surrounding his retirement. When asked that how long he could continue, Federer said, “‘You have to be hungry. If I’m losing second round every week, yes it makes me happy that I’m healthy and I can play, but it’s not going to make me particularly happy as a tennis player. I’ve had too much success for a second round to keep me entertained.

‘At the same time, it doesn’t mean that I have to finish as world number one or achieve certain things. Some people would always feel that it needs to be this fairy-tale ending, but I feel like the time will be the time. I just hope I can do it on my own terms.’

