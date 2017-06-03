Roger Federer set to return on June 14

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. (Source: AP) Roger Federer and his wife Mirka at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. (Source: AP)

The fans are certainly missing Roger Federer in action. The Swiss had decided to skip the ongoing French Open to prepare for Wimbledon, a Grand Slam which he has won a record seven times. But the tennis legend’s return is finally confirmed. He will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, the tournament’s director said.

Fereder had been out of action for 10 weeks and earlier, he had returned for a six-month injury break to win the Australian Open in January, beating Rafael Nadal in final. But, then he decided to skip the claycourt season, including the second Grand Slam of the year.

Federer will play the Stuttgart and Halle grasscourt events in the lead up to the Wimbledon. At the ATP 250 Stuttgart event, Federer has never won the title. He had lost to Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals last year. Before he withdrew from claycourt season, Federer had said that he needs to manage his body.

Since his return after injury, Federer has failed to win the title in only one tournament and won three. After his Australian Open win, he won the Indian Wells and later the Miami Open. He hasn’t played since winning the title in Miami.

