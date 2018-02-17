Roger Federer, at 36, becomes oldest World No 1

Roger Federer progressed to semifinals in Rotterdam. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer progressed to semifinals in Rotterdam. (Source: Reuters)

February 2, 2004. July 6, 2009. July 9, 2012. February 19, 2018. Roger Federer will hold the World No 1 spot at the the top of the ATP Rankings, come Monday, for the fourth time. The 20-time Grand Slam winner once again clamed the top spot after dispatching Robin Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals in Rotterdam. He will take on the winner of Andreas Seppi and Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal.

With return to World No 1, Federer sets multiple records. At 36 years and 195 days, he overtakes Andre Agassi as the oldest number 1 by three years. Agassi was 33 years and 4 months when he held the top spot in September, 2003. Federer would be back as World No 1 after a gap of over five years – the longest gap between stints as World No 1. During this period, Federer won three Grand Slams (two Australian Opens in 2017 and recently in January and Wimbledon last year) and was forced into skipping Grand Slams in 2016 due to injury for the first time since 1999.

With return to World No 1, Federer moves Rafa Nadal in to the second place who isn’t scheduled to return to court until Acapulco on February 26. The Swiss legend will also extend his record for total weeks at World No 1 to 303.

Federer also snatches Nadal’s record of period between first time as World No 1 and the latest. Federer’s record will now stand at 14 years and 17 days as against Nadal’s nine years and 184 days.

36 years 195 days…@RogerFederer continues to raise the bar in our sport. Congratulations on yet another remarkable achievement!! — Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) February 16, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“This is an exciting challenge, I’ve struggled to try and get there. I had to win a lot of matches last year. I never imagined this after my knee surgery. Number one is a tough place to get to. I would have had great regret if I had not come here this week. I’m very excited for tomorrow’s match, I can’t wait for it to come around,” he had said coming into the match against Haase.

