Roger Federer reportedly splits with Nike ahead of Wimbledon

Roger Federer returns to World No 1 for the 309th week. (Source: AP) Roger Federer returns to World No 1 for the 309th week. (Source: AP)

According to reports tennis great Roger Federer is set to end his deal with commercial giants Nike. Federer, who signed his first contract with Nike in 1994, is set to end his long-term partnership. While Federer did sport the Nike outfit at the Stuttgart open, at the upcoming Wimbledon he will reportedly don a Uniqlo outfit with whom he is about to sign a new agreement. Federer’s current Nike deal, which has run for 10 years, is said to have been worth $10m per year. His new 10-year deal with Japenese brand Uniqlo will see him pocket $30million a year. According to Forbes magazine, Federer is the highest-earning tennis player and if his bumper deal materializes then the Swiss legend will increase his income by almost 30 percent.

Meanwhile, as Federer opted out of the French Open, it was Rafael Nadal who captured his 11th Grand Slam title. This was Nadal’s 17th major, three short of Federer’s 20 grand slam titles. Nadal admitted he would love to surpass Federer’s tally but is not crazy about it.

“You can’t be frustrated if somebody has more money than you, if somebody has a bigger house than you, if somebody has more Grand Slams than you,” BBC quoted Nadal as saying.

“I’ve never been crazy about this kind of stuff. You can’t live with that feeling. You have to do your way. I’d love to have 20 like Roger in the future or more, but it is not something in my mind. I know I’ve had an amazing career so I want to keep fighting for these things,” Nadal added.

