Roger Federer renames his eighth Wimbledon trophy

Roger Federer kisses the trophy after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic to win Wimbledon 2017. (Source: AP) Roger Federer kisses the trophy after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic to win Wimbledon 2017. (Source: AP)

Roger Federer renamed one of his most prized possessions – his historic eighth Wimbledon trophy – as a tribute to Arthur Gore, who won the tournament in 1908.

The Swiss maestro beat Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon 2017 men’s singles final to lift his 19th Grand Slam title. Federer now has eight Wimbledon, one French Open titles under his name.

On Sunday, the 35-year old posted on Twitter a picture of his eighth Wimbledon trophy next to a beautiful vase with flowers and called it ‘Arthur’. He then asked his followers if they knew why he called him Arthur. After a lot of guess work by fans, he replied an hour later, “He’s named after Arthur Gore, who won @wimbledon in (19)0(8)!”

Nice having Arthur 🏆at the dinner table pic.twitter.com/WmQuvhpBeb — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) 29 July 2017

Can you guess why I called him Arthur? #GuessRF — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) 29 July 2017

He’s named after Arthur Gore, who won @wimbledon in (19)0(8)! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) 29 July 2017

With the All England Club title in his kitty, Federer broke the tie of seven he shared with Pete Sampras since 2012, five US Opens and a single French Open. He has won 26 Masters, a 2008 Olympic doubles gold medal with close friend Stan Wawrinka and a Davis Cup victory for Switzerland in 2014.

Federer will now play the US Open next month and will seek to claim his 20th Grand Slam title.

