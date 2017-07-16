Roger Federer reaches multiple milestones with Wimbledon title

Roger Federer got the better of Marin Cilic with ease in the Wimbledon final. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer got the better of Marin Cilic with ease in the Wimbledon final. (Source: Reuters)

With his 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win on Sunday at Centre Court, Roger Federer made yet another contribution to the record books by winning his eighth Wimbledon title. Federer prevailed over Marin Cilic in the final to create more records and bring up more milestones:

# 3rd seeded Federer now has 19 Grand Slam titles and eight Wimbledon titles. Roger leads the pack amongst men with Grand Slam titles and now has the most Wimbledon titles – amongst men – by edging Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

# Federer will rise to World No 3 (behind Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal) for his best ranking since August last year.

# Federer has improved his Grand Slam finals record to 19-10

# Federer has now won the most titles this season. Earlier he was locked with Rafa Nadal with four titles each but now Federer has taken five despite playing lesser tournaments. Roger has now won Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Masters, Halle and Wimbledon.

# With the win, it is now the fifth time that Federer and Nadal have won the first three Grand Slams between them. On 3 of four previous occasions, Nadal or Federer have gone on to win US Open also.

# Federer extended his head-to-head against Cilic to 7-1. He now has won five matches between them in Grand Slams, two on grass. The only time Cilic beat Federer was at the 2014 US Open.

# Since losing to Novak Djokovic in 2014 Wimbledon final, Roger Federer has now won 40 Grand Slam matches in a row from a set up.

# Federer has now won eight Wimbledon titles – a historic achievement for men. With the win, he has also become the second man to win eight titles at the same Grand Slam. Nadal leads the list with 10 titles at Roland Garros

# Federer with his now 19 Grand Slam titles joins Helen Wills Moody in joint-4th place for most Grand Slam singles titles – men and women. He stands behind Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graff (22).

# Federer has now extended the gap between him and his nearest rival – Nadal – in most men’s singles major titles. Nadal stands on 15 titles while Federer now has 19 titles

# At 35 years 342 days, Federer is to oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon title. Earlier by winning the Australian Open, at 35 years 174 days, he became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open aged 37 years 62 days

# Federer and Rosewall both have multiple Grand Slams after turning 35 years old. Rosewall had won the 1971 and 1972 Australian Open titles when 36 years 73 days and 37 years 62 days old respectively

# Federer’s Wimbledon title win is the second longest gap between two men’s singles titles in the Open Era (five years). The longest wait was made to do by Jimmy Connors who won in 1974 and then in 1982

# Federer has now won six tournaments in his career without dropping a set and two Grand Slams – 2007 Australian Open and 2017 Wimbledon. He has now become just the third man in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slam titles without dropping a set. Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal have won three Grand Slams without dropping a set.

# In his 102nd Wimbledon match, equal with Jimmy Connors for most matches played at Wimbledon in the Open Era, Federer’s record stands at 91-11.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd